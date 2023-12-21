New Delhi: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has finalized a loan of approximately ₹932 Crore to support Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiatives in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JICA, in a statement on Thursday, said that this loan will fund projects overseen by NITI Aayog. These projects are set to impact 112 aspirational districts and 500 aspirational blocks nationwide.

The initiatives will concentrate on promoting policy actions, implementing effective practices, and enhancing the Japan-India partnership through the exchange of human resources, as per the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Based on consultations with NITI Aayog, policy actions in five fields, such as health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development, and basic infrastructure are prioritized and identified as policy matrix pillars are set in those fields," it added.

In the health sector, focus will be on bolstering regional healthcare systems and improving maternal and child nutrition to achieve SDGs. Educational initiatives will aim to enhance learning outcomes, foster inclusive school environments, and maintain hygienic educational facilities.

Agricultural and water resource projects under NITI Aayog will aim to increase farmers' income and improve the efficacy of agricultural producer associations through the cultivation of diverse and high-value crops. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government-backed think tank will also work towards financial inclusion and skill development goals. These will include expanding vocational training for youth and enhancing financial inclusion and social security coverage. Infrastructure improvements will focus on increasing internet access and ensuring universal availability of water supplies.

"This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering impactful change in critical areas and promoting a stronger Japan-India partnership," said Saito Mitsunori, chief representative of JICA India. “Together, we aim to contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive future for all."

In January 2019, JICA had signed an initial loan agreement with India for about ₹950 crore, marking the first phase of the “Program for Japan-India Cooperative Actions towards Sustainable Development Goals in India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of the second phase, running from April 2021 to March 2026, JICA will monitor and evaluate the quantitative and qualitative outcomes of these policy actions across three tranches.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.