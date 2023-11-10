Jigarthanda Double X review: Actor Dhanush hails 'fantastic craft'; Netizens say Karthik Subbaraj's movie is a winner
Twitter users have praised 'Jigarthanda Double X' for its emotional connect, climax, and cinematic experience, while also appreciating the performances of Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah.
Jigarthanda Double X social media review: Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda Double X is a “winner", said several social media users as they shared positive reviews of the movie on Friday. The movie, which stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, was released on Friday, November 10. The Tamil film is a spiritual successor to Jigarthanda (2014) and has managed to win over the audience.
Meanwhile, a Twitter user lauded the movie for its emotional connect, climax and cinematic experience. He rated the movie 3.75/5 and tweeted, "A GANGSTER Film🔥SJS Thalaivar Settled Perf😎Lawrence Neat Perf🤝🏾SaNa Pirichu Menjutaru🥵 K Subbaraj Back With BANG🫡 Interval & Climax r Big+❤️Emotion Connect❤️🩹Can Trim Around 20+Mins🙂A Cinematic Experience! WINNER!!"
ALSO READ: Tejas movie review: ‘From epic letdown to brilliant!’ Kangana Ranaut's film gets mixed reviews from audience
Another user posted on X, "What a movie ! Definitely the career best performance of Raghava Lawerence and SJ as usual gave out his best! Theatre experience at its peak!"
Another user exclaimated, "#JigarthandaDoublex: Getting Positive Reviews !! A #KarthikSubbaraj Padam".
A user by the name "Ram Venkat Srikar" posted, "I love it when a filmmaker surprises you by doing something you'd not expect them to do. I walked into #JigarthandaDoubleX expecting it to be a certain film. The first half was exactly that. It was... fine. But then, it became something else. Something so strong, political, earnest... even shocking."
ALSO READ: ‘Jawan’ review: So much Shah Rukh, so little that works