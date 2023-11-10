About Jigarthanda Double X

Jigarthanda Double X is an action gangster genre, just like 'Jigarthanda', written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

National award-winning cinematographer Tirru is the Director of Photography for 'Jigarthanda Double X'. He shares a great rapport with Karthik Subbaraj and worked together in films such as 'Mercury' and Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta'.

Music for the movie is by Santhosh Narayanan who has scored for 'Jigarthanda' and has been part of most of Karthik's earlier movies as well.

As the movie hit the theatres on Friday, Karthik Subbaraj tweeted, "#JigarthandaDoublex - Is all yours now...."

God's best gifts to us are Elephants & Cinema!! This film is our team's heartfelt portrayal of the 'Power' of Cinema and it's Audience......Hope you all Love the film as much as we did while making it..... Am Emotionally Happy to be back in theatres after 4.5 years..... Please watch the film in theatres and Kindly don't reveal the small surprises in it," he said.

