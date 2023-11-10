Twitter users have praised 'Jigarthanda Double X' for its emotional connect, climax, and cinematic experience, while also appreciating the performances of Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah.

Jigarthanda Double X social media review: Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda Double X is a “winner", said several social media users as they shared positive reviews of the movie on Friday. The movie, which stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, was released on Friday, November 10. The Tamil film is a spiritual successor to Jigarthanda (2014) and has managed to win over the audience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's what netizens have to say Actor Dhanush was among the first to review the film on social media. He praised the "fantastic craft" by Karthik Subbaraj and called the movie "amazing".

He tweeted, "Watched jigarthandaxx. Fantastic craft from @karthiksubbaraj, being amazing has become an usual deal for @iam_SJSuryah. As a performer @offl_Lawrence is a revelation. @Music_Santhosh u r a beauty. The last 40 mins of d film steals your heart. All the best to the crew and cast."

Director Subbaraj thanked Dhanush "for the nice words" and said, "So happy n glad u liked the film".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, a Twitter user lauded the movie for its emotional connect, climax and cinematic experience. He rated the movie 3.75/5 and tweeted, "A GANGSTER Film🔥SJS Thalaivar Settled Perf😎Lawrence Neat Perf🤝🏾SaNa Pirichu Menjutaru🥵 K Subbaraj Back With BANG🫡 Interval & Climax r Big+❤️Emotion Connect❤️‍🩹Can Trim Around 20+Mins🙂A Cinematic Experience! WINNER!!"

Another user posted on X, "What a movie ! Definitely the career best performance of Raghava Lawerence and SJ as usual gave out his best! Theatre experience at its peak!"

Another user exclaimated, "#JigarthandaDoublex: Getting Positive Reviews !! A #KarthikSubbaraj Padam". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user by the name "Ram Venkat Srikar" posted, "I love it when a filmmaker surprises you by doing something you'd not expect them to do. I walked into #JigarthandaDoubleX expecting it to be a certain film. The first half was exactly that. It was... fine. But then, it became something else. Something so strong, political, earnest... even shocking." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several other praised SJ Suryah for his performance in the film. "#SJSuriyah The Lucky Charm..⭐ Elevates any kind of film with his performance..❣️", a social media user said.

About Jigarthanda Double X Jigarthanda Double X is an action gangster genre, just like 'Jigarthanda', written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

National award-winning cinematographer Tirru is the Director of Photography for 'Jigarthanda Double X'. He shares a great rapport with Karthik Subbaraj and worked together in films such as 'Mercury' and Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 'Petta'.

Music for the movie is by Santhosh Narayanan who has scored for 'Jigarthanda' and has been part of most of Karthik's earlier movies as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the movie hit the theatres on Friday, Karthik Subbaraj tweeted, "#JigarthandaDoublex - Is all yours now...."

God's best gifts to us are Elephants & Cinema!! This film is our team's heartfelt portrayal of the 'Power' of Cinema and it's Audience......Hope you all Love the film as much as we did while making it..... Am Emotionally Happy to be back in theatres after 4.5 years..... Please watch the film in theatres and Kindly don't reveal the small surprises in it," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.