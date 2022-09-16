Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / Jignesh Mevani, 18 others sentenced to 6-month ‘simple’ prison in rioting case

Jignesh Mevani, 18 others sentenced to 6-month ‘simple’ prison in rioting case

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani has been sentenced to 6-month ‘simple’ prison in a rioting, unlawful assembly case
1 min read . 06:18 PM ISTLivemint

Ahmedabad court has sentenced MLA Jignesh Mevani, 18 others to 6-month simple imprisonment in a 2016 case of rioting and unlawful assembly

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gujarat Congress working president and MLA Jignesh Mevani was on Friday sentenced to 6-month simple imprisonment in a 2016 case of rioting and unlawful assembly. Along with Jignesh Mevani, 18 others, too, have been sentenced to 6-month prison in the same case.

The case was related to a road blockade agitation staged by Mevani and his associates. The Ahmedabad court also imposed a fine on Jignesh Mevani and others.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate PN Goswami suspended their sentence till October 17 to enable them to file appeals. A case was registered against Jignesh Mevani and 18 others at the University police station in Ahmedabad in 2016.

The case was filed against the Congress leader and others for staging a road blockade to press their demand that an under-construction building of the law department of Gujarat University be named after Dr BR Ambedkar.

The First Information Report was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (rioting) as well as sections of the Gujarat Police Act. One of the accused died during the pendency of the case.

Jignesh Mevani, a prominent Dalit leader, won the 2017 Assembly election as an independent with the support of Congress. The party later made him a working president of its Gujarat unit.

(With agency inputs)

