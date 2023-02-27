Jill Biden says she is ‘all for’ President Biden running for another term
- The first lady reiterates support for her husband’s expected re-election bid
First lady Jill Biden is suggesting that President Biden is closing in on a 2024 re-election campaign, saying in interviews there are few things that would prevent the 80-year-old president from seeking a second term.
First lady Jill Biden is suggesting that President Biden is closing in on a 2024 re-election campaign, saying in interviews there are few things that would prevent the 80-year-old president from seeking a second term.
The first lady was asked in an interview with CNN that aired Monday if there was any chance her husband wouldn’t seek re-election in 2024. “Not in my book," she said in the interview taped Saturday during her trip to Africa, which included stops in Namibia and Kenya. “I’m all for it, of course."
The first lady was asked in an interview with CNN that aired Monday if there was any chance her husband wouldn’t seek re-election in 2024. “Not in my book," she said in the interview taped Saturday during her trip to Africa, which included stops in Namibia and Kenya. “I’m all for it, of course."
In an interview with the Associated Press last week, Dr. Biden said there was “pretty much" nothing left to do but figure out the time and place for the announcement. She also noted in the AP interview Mr. Biden’s frequent comments that he intends to pursue re-election.
“How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?" she told the AP in Nairobi, adding: “He says he’s not done. He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important."
Mr. Biden is the nation’s oldest president and would be 86 at the end of a second term, and several polls have shown a majority of Democratic voters don’t think he should run again, often because of his age. People close to the president have said an announcement is expected in March or April.
Dr. Biden has long had a major influence on the president’s political decision-making, including his three previous runs for president, in 1987, 2008 and 2020.
Mr. Biden quipped in an interview with ABC News last week that he needed to call his wife “to find out" if he was running in 2024. He said his intention “has been from the beginning to run. But there’s too many other things we have to finish in the near term before I start a campaign."
Dr. Biden said her husband had been kept busy by last week’s surprise visit to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s war with Ukraine, as well as with domestic issues. She said of a re-election campaign that “nothing’s been planned as yet."
But she told CNN that the hectic schedule showed her husband’s mettle.
“How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train? Go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President Zelensky?" she asked. “So, look at the man. Look what he’s doing. Look what he continues to do each and every day."