Jimmy Tata accuses Noel of a ‘back-door takeover’ of Tata Sons, backs listing

Bengaluru/Mumbai: In a strong statement about the future of the Tata Trusts, Jimmy N. Tata, the late Ratan Tata's younger brother, has warned that institutions started by Sir Ratan Tata and Sir Dorabji Tata to help the Indian people are being used for family control—a change he says was never what the founders wanted, as they had no children and left their wealth to public trusts that cannot be ended.

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Jimmy has accused Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata of taking control of Tata Sons by adding his family members to the Trusts, and wants the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to make the holding company become public ‘without delay’.

The accusations are detailed in a two-page “Record of conversation with Mr. Jimmy Tata on 10th November 2026”, reviewed by Mint and signed by both Jimmy N. Tata and retired defence secretary Vijay Singh.

Also Read | Noel wants Chandra reappointment deleted from records

Jimmy, 85, a permanent Trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the second-largest shareholder of Tata Sons, has mostly stayed away from the group’s public matters and is Noel’s half-brother. He does not take part in board discussions at the Trusts and does not use his vote either.

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Tata Trusts collectively own 65.9% of Tata Sons.

Jimmy and Singh support Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran. Despite his “overwhelming support (including 4–1 in Tata Sons board and a unanimous resolution passed by Tata Trusts), Noel sought to block him arbitrarily by invoking the onerous veto provisions in the amended Articles of Association without providing any justification or accountability,” the document says.

The Economic Times first reported on Monday that Jimmy Tata came out in support of Chandrasekaran and endorsed listing Tata Sons.

Dissenters ‘targeted’ The document alleges that a four-year tenure limit, applied to some trustees but not others, is being used to sideline dissenters. It cites “the targeting of Mr. Venu Srinivasan (whose term expires in December) because he opposed the induction of Noel Tata’s son into the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, alongside the earlier removal of Mr. Vijay Singh for authoring a factual article.”

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“What has transpired in recent time is that the trusts are being filled with family members of the present Tata Trust Chairman, thereby securing a degree of control over Tata Sons that was never the settlors’ intention,” the document says.

Also Read | Tata Sons breaks from the past and drops Article 118 in chairman reappointment

“It is entirely inappropriate for more than one family member to serve on a given trust; doing so effectively confers ownership rights over the trusts’ significant shareholding in Tata Sons at no consideration whatsoever. Such an arrangement is untenable and amounts to a back-door takeover of Tata Sons.”

It connects the problem to changes in Tata Sons’ Articles of Association around 2013-14, which it says gave the Trusts’ chairman “unfair, controlling veto powers”.

Listing, the document argues, would “dismantle the pervasive culture of secrecy, impose statutory accountability” and force a rewrite of the Articles.

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It calls on RBI to “enforce strict timelines for listing without delay and ensure that breaking up the group is not permitted”, and on the government and the Charity Commissioner to “step in to protect the original objects of the trusts for the people of India.”

On Monday, RBI told Tata Sons to comply with its rules for upper-layer non-banking financial companies, “including the requirement of listing by your company”.

Also Read | Jimmy Tata backs Chandra, accuses Noel of using trusts for takeover of Tata Sons

About the Authors Varun Sood Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including info...Read More ✕ Varun Sood Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com. Satish John Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a repor...Read More ✕ Satish John Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.