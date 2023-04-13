Jindal Steel to set up new rail mill in Odisha2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:05 PM IST
- JSPL currently supplies 260-meter rails to Indian Railways, dedicated freight corridors, and other critical projects of national importance from its Raigarh mill.
Mumbai: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), the country’s third largest private steelmaker, on Thursday, announced its plan to double the firm’s rail manufacturing capacity to 2.2 million tonnes by commissioning a new rail mill in Angul, Odisha.
