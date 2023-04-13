Jindal Steel to set up new rail mill in Odisha

The company’s current 1 mtpa capacity of the rail mill in Raigarh, Chattisgarh produces specialty rails such as 1175 HT (heat-treated) and R350 HT, which are essentially superior-grade rails meant to handle heavier loads and speedier applications. The Raigarh plant also produces asymmetric and 1080HH (head-hardened) rails, which are used for heavy axle loads of over 25MT. These rails are used primarily by various metro rail corporations, high-speed corridors, and bullet train projects.

