Jio 5G rolled out to 50 more cities: Here’s the full list2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 01:18 PM IST
- The list of cities include Bikaner and Kota in Rajasthan, Asansol and Durgapur in WB and Karnal, Bahadurgarh and Rohtak in Haryana.
In the largest-ever launch of 5G services, Reliance Jio has rolled out its Jio True 5G service in 50 cities today. With this, Jio 5G services are available across 184 cities in the country.
