In the largest-ever launch of 5G services, Reliance Jio has rolled out its Jio True 5G service in 50 cities today. With this, Jio 5G services are available across 184 cities in the country.

The telco says that Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to start using 5G services on their device. Jio True 5G offers unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Commenting on the occasion, a Jio Spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023."

“The entire nation will be able to enjoy and benefit from Jio True 5G services by December 2023. We are grateful to the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal for their continuous support in our quest to digitize every region," he further added.

Here’s the complete list of 50 cities that are receiving the Jio 5G service starting today

- Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

- Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh

- Narasaraopet, Andhra Pradesh

- Ongole, Andhra Pradesh

- Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh

- Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh

- Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

- Nagaon, Assam

- Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

- Korba, Chhattisgarh

- Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh

- Panaji, Goa

- Ambala, Haryana

- Bahadurgarh, Haryana

- Hisar, Haryana

- Karnal, Haryana

- Panipat, Haryana

- Rohtak, Haryana

- Sirsa, Haryana

- Sonipat, Haryana

- Dhanbad, Jharkhand

- Bagalkote, Karnataka

- Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka

- Hassan, Karnataka

- Mandya, Karnataka

- Tumakuru, Karnataka

- Alappuzha, Kerala

- Kolhapur, Maharashtra

- Nanded-Waghala, Maharashtra

- Sangli, Maharashtra

- Balasore, Odisha

- Baripada, Odisha

- Bhadrak, Odisha

- Jharsuguda, Odisha

- Puri, Odisha

- Sambalpur, Odisha

- Puducherry, Puducherry

- Amritsar, Punjab

- Bikaner, Rajasthan

- Kota, Rajasthan

- Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu

- Erode, Tamil Nadu

- Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu

- Nalgonda, Telangana

- Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

- Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

- Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh

- Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh

- Asansol, West Bengal

- Durgapur

Jio True 5G works on a stand-alone 5G architecture with zero dependency on 4G network. It offers the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, 26 GHz bands.