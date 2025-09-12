Regulator questions Jio, Airtel on removing entry-level plans
Jatin Grover 5 min read 12 Sept 2025, 05:50 am IST
Summary
Trai asks Jio and Airtel Ltd to explain why they removed their cheapest 1GB entry-level mobile plans. The scrutiny comes amid concerns about affordability and continued internet access for low-income users. However, India still has one of the lowest-priced mobile and data plans in the world.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s telecom regulator has asked Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd to explain why they removed their cheapest 1GB entry-level mobile plans, said four people in the know, amid concerns that low-income individuals relied on these for basic internet access.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story