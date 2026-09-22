RIL's Jio-bp curbs diesel fills as West Asia war strains supplies

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd-backed Jio-bp has capped diesel sales at 50 litres per customer per transaction, according to four people, including petroleum dealers, aware of the development, as the escalating West Asia war continues to disrupt supplies, keeping global oil prices elevated. The curbs could hurt long-haul trucks, buses and farm users that typically require larger fills.
Reliance's joint venture with British energy major bp has also capped the total daily diesel sales at 6,000 litres for each of its 2,000 fuel outlets across spanning 21 states and Union Territories.