RIL's Jio-bp curbs diesel fills as West Asia war strains supplies

“A cap bas been put in place at 50 litres per transaction. The nozzle automatically stops at that level. Also, we have been told to restrict sales at 6,000 litres per day,” said a retailer based out of Punjab, one of the four people mentioned above. "We have, however, been able to surpass the daily limit whenever demand is there. But, sales have dropped significantly, as we used to sell around 11,000 litres in a day."