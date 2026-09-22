RIL's Jio-bp curbs diesel fills as West Asia war strains supplies

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd-backed Jio-bp has capped diesel sales at 50 litres per customer per transaction, according to four people, including petroleum dealers, aware of the development, as the escalating West Asia war continues to disrupt supplies, keeping global oil prices elevated. The curbs could hurt long-haul trucks, buses and farm users that typically require larger fills.
New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd-backed Jio-bp has capped diesel sales at 50 litres per customer per transaction, according to four people, including petroleum dealers, aware of the development, as the escalating West Asia war continues to disrupt supplies, keeping global oil prices elevated. The curbs could hurt long-haul trucks, buses and farm users that typically require larger fills.
Reliance's joint venture with British energy major bp has also capped the total daily diesel sales at 6,000 litres for each of its 2,000 fuel outlets across spanning 21 states and Union Territories.
Reliance's joint venture with British energy major bp has also capped the total daily diesel sales at 6,000 litres for each of its 2,000 fuel outlets across spanning 21 states and Union Territories.
Jio-bp, which accounts for a fifth of India’s around 10,000 private fuel retail pumps, had earlier restricted diesel sales, and imposed a diesel procurement quota for its pumps in April. India has a total of around 100,000 fuel pumps, with the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) owning about 90% of them.
While these measures were gradually rolled back, the recent escalation in the war and supply chain disruptions with continuing blockades in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al Mandab have led to these restrictions.
“A cap bas been put in place at 50 litres per transaction. The nozzle automatically stops at that level. Also, we have been told to restrict sales at 6,000 litres per day,” said a retailer based out of Punjab, one of the four people mentioned above. "We have, however, been able to surpass the daily limit whenever demand is there. But, sales have dropped significantly, as we used to sell around 11,000 litres in a day."
Another person said the company has directed retailers to restrict sales amid high global prices.
State-owned Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd have not put such restrictions. Mint could not ascertain if other private players Nayara Energy and Shell have any such curbs.
Benchmark Brent crude oil prices have hovered over $100 a barrel for the past few weeks and hit a four-month high of $110 on 14 September. At the time of writing this report, the November contract of Brent traded at $101.50 a barrel, down 2.3% from its previous close.
High global oil prices may lead to an increase in retail fuel prices in the country. This year, Jio-bp has not raised its fuel prices even as other private players and state-run retailers did so.
Another retailer based in Punjab, said: “Earlier, as part of marketing, it was said that pump employees need to ask to customers if they want to fill their tank. And now it's the reverse. If somebody asks for a full tank, we need to tell them to buy less…”
Jio-bp is among the private players that would offer competitive discounts on petrol and diesel before the war in a bid to garner a higher market share.
A Pune-based Jio-bp pump operator, on the condition of anonymity, said: “Sales are already down, and now there is no demand from fleet. Earlier, we used to get high demand from fleet. Now that's not there. We have told that it is better to halt services completely. However, as international oil prices today are down, we expect that these supply issues will be sorted.”
Earlier, as the ongoing US-Iran war disrupted energy supplies from the Gulf region, India's state run-fuel retailers clamped a string of curbs on sales. These included seeking advance payments by pumps, a longer booking timeline for cooking gas, and lower allocations of liquefied natural gas for industrial purposes. These restrictions have now been relaxed.
Reliance is also a key exporter of petroleum products. In a bid to disincentivize exports, the government put a windfall tax on export of petroleum products from March, which is revised on a fortnightly basis. On 16 September, the government cut the windfall tax on diesel exports to ₹20 per litre from ₹25.
In response to Mint's emailed queries, Jip-bp said its pumps are “operational and adequately stocked”.
“Given the prevailing demand dynamics, we are taking appropriate measures to ensure equitable availability of fuel for mobility and transportation needs, particularly in view of demand from industrial and other non-transport use. These measures are intended to support the broadest possible access to fuel for customers based on demand conditions,” the company said without giving further details.
Queries mailed to the spokespersons of Reliance Industries and the petroleum and natural gas ministry remained unanswered until press time.
Energy outlook
The energy supply situation is expected to remain volatile in the days ahead as supply constraints continue at the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al Mandab, and as the US is likely to impose additional tariffs on India and other Russian oil importing countries.
An analysis by S&P Global Energy showed that it does not see crude oil production in West Asia returning to pre-war levels till the end of 2027. It said crude oil prices would broadly remain at $80-100 per barrel through 2027, with Dated Brent averaging around $90 or higher for the rest of 2026 and $86 next year, $5 more for these estimates from the previous outlook.
As India imports about 90% of its crude oil requirement, its high prices put pressure on the country's import bill, raises inflation and affects economic growth. Crude oil imports comprise up to 25% of India's total import bill. In April-July, the first four months of the fiscal, India's crude import bill reached $63.37 billion, up 56% from a year ago, and accounting for over a half of the total bill of $123 billion in FY26.
Estimates by Bank of Baroda show that a persistent $1 rise in crude prices can raise the country’s annual import bill by around ₹18,000 crore.
Farm impact
jio-BP's move to restrict diesel sales is unlikely to impact agriculture as of now as kharif sowing is almost over, but significant diesel availability will be required in October, farmers said.
“This curb on diesel sales is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the agriculture sector, as other oil marketing companies have not imposed similar restrictions, said Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farmer leader who represents a joint forum of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. “However, concerns may emerge in October, when harvesting activities gather pace.”
Farmers rely heavily on diesel during the harvest season to operate machinery and to transport their produce.
To be sure, demand from the agriculture sector accounts for 20% of India's annual diesel sales of around 94.71 million tonnes.