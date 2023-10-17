Jio Cinema to release 'Indian Angels', claimed as world's first angel investment show on OTT
The inaugural episode is scheduled to be released later this month, and will be followed by two episodes that will be streamed on Jio Cinema per week. The show is being launched by Digikore Studios.
Streaming platform Jio Cinema is set to release ‘Indian Angels’, which is described as the world's first angel investment show on over-the-top (OTT) platform, as per a media release issued on October 17.
