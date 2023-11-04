A number of international brands are coming to India for the first time, by opening their inaugural outlets at Jio World Plaza – the mega-mall thrown open on November 1 in Mumbai's business hub of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The mall, owned by an arm of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries group, has entered into agreements with various international brands to bring their outlets to India.

Here's a list of the international brands that will be opening their outlets at Jio World Plaza:

- Balenciaga

The luxury fashion brand will be opening its first offline store in India at the mega-mall. This comes in the aftermath of its online retail rights in India being acquired by Reliance Retail.

- Rimowa

The German luxury luggage and suitcase brand is entering the Indian offline retail market for the first time by opening its outlet at Jio World Plaza. The company largely caters to global celebrities, with the cost of its bags running into lakhs of rupees.

- EL&N Café

The deal to bring an outlet of EL&N Cafe, counted amongst the most ‘Instagrammable cafes’ of the world', was inked by Reliance last year.

- Giorgio Armani Café

Reliance has reportedly been in talks with Giorgio Armani Café to bring its outlet to India since 2020. The restaurant chain, considered as amongst the most elite in the world, is owned by Italian luxury designer Giorgio Armani.

- Pottery Barn Kids

The children-oriented brand is opening its first-ever outlet in India, at the Jio World Plaza. This comes over a year after its parent entity, Pottery Barn, inked a deal with Reliance to bring its offline stores to the country.

