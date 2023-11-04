Armani Café, Balenciaga and more: Jio World Plaza to house global brands opening their first-ever outlets in India
The mall, owned by an arm of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries group, has entered into agreements with various international brands to bring their outlets to India.
A number of international brands are coming to India for the first time, by opening their inaugural outlets at Jio World Plaza – the mega-mall thrown open on November 1 in Mumbai's business hub of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message