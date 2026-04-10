Jio-bp has capped diesel sales at 50 litres per customer per day at its petrol pumps amid the West Asia war, four people aware of the matter, including dealers, said.
Jio-bp caps diesel at 50 litres per customer daily amid supply crunch
SummaryJio-bp has introduced the daily limit on diesel sales amid crude supply squeeze from West Asia. This ceiling, alongside new monthly fuel quotas for retail pumps, impacts transport operators that require larger diesel quantities for long-haul trips.
Jio-bp has capped diesel sales at 50 litres per customer per day at its petrol pumps amid the West Asia war, four people aware of the matter, including dealers, said.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.