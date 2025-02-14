JioHostar launched today: JioCinema and Disney Hotstar have now been transformed into JioHotstar, which is touted to be the largest OTT platform in the Indian market with a user base of over 50 crore.

JioHotstar was launched on Friday by JioStar, the recently formed JV with the merger of Viacom18 and Star India.

Now JioCinema and Disney Hotstar will be transformed into JioHotstar. When will the JioHotstar application launched? What will happen to existing Disney+Hotstar and JioCinema users? Let's understand here.

Disney Hotstar, JioCinema are now JioHotstar JioHotstar is a new streaming platform created after the merger of JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar. The new platform will have all the content on previously available on OTT platforms Disney Hotstar and JioCinema.

The merger will ensure that the new entertainment platform has a broader user base and enhanced content for subscribers.

JioHotstar launched: What will happen to JioCinema premium subscribers? The subscribers of JioCinema Premium will be shifted to JioHotstar Premium for the remaining duration of their plans. After that, they have to purchase the new plans of JioHotstar, said Kevin Vaz, CEO-entertainment, JioStar.

JioHotstar launched: What will happen to Disney Hotstar subscribers? Those who have purchased a Disney+Hotstar subscription can continue their current plans at older rates for three months. Kevin Vaz assured that the existing Disney Hotstar users will not see any changes when switching to the new platform.

JioHotstar to use AI-driven recommendations The new entertainment platform will use AI-driven recommendations and offer streaming in over 19 languages. The platform will provide AI-powered recommendations for movies and shows based on user activities and preferences.