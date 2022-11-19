According to a statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology, Union Minister Jitendra Singh led a high level review meeting on Saturday for the G-20 Summit's Science-20 meetings, which will be held in Delhi in 2023
NEW DELHI :Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday chaired a high level review meeting for the preparations of Science-20 meetings of the G-20 Summit to be held in Delhi next year, the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement.
The meeting was attended by Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India Ajay Kumar Sood and Secretaries of all the six Science Ministries and Departments, including Science & Technology, Biotechnology, CSIR, Earth Sciences, Space and Atomic Energy.
Dr Jitendra Singh said after the meeting that all the six Science Ministries and Departments under him are fully geared up for the upcoming G-20 Summit meetings. The Minister also welcomed the topics and subjects assigned to Science Ministries.
He said, all the stakeholders will meet again with G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant this week to firm up Human Resources and Experts for assigned topics. The minister informed that apart from S-20 Summit and Side meetings, another important event assigned to DST is Research Innovation Initiated Gathering (RIIG) with side events.
Dr Jitendra Singh said, the expected deliverables of the S-20 and RIIG will be creation of better and encouraging frameworks for environmentally responsible technologies and assertion of IP sharing and technology transfers, creation of a global ecosystem for start-up mentorship and funding, encouragement of more mega science projects, creation of framework for global holistic health program and mental health program, creating common cultural dialogue for science through more engagement programs and interdisciplinary partnerships, creation of a common digital global heritage that is accessible for all citizens.
The Science-20 Summit meeting will be held in Coimbatore from 21 to 22 July, 2023 with the theme of “Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Growth". The Sub-themes (side event topics) are- Non-conventional energy for a greener future, Connecting Science to Society and Culture and Holistic Health: Cure and Prevention of Disease.
The S-20 Secretariat will be chaired by Dr Vijay P Bhatkar of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. Prof Ajay K Sood and Prof Gautam Desiraju are also eminent members of the Secretariat.
Dr Jitendra Singh said, DST will also take care of the Research Innovation Initiated Gathering (RIIG) on the subject of “Research and Innovation for Equitable Society". The Sub-theme/ topics for RIIG gathering will be Materials for Sustainable Energy (CSIR), Scientific Challenges and Opportunities towards Achieving a Sustainable Blue Economy (MoES), Bio-resource/ Biodiversity and Bio-economy (DBT) and Eco-Innovations for Energy Transition (SERB).
