Jitendra Singh to invite RE investments at ‘Global Clean Energy Action Forum’

The joint convening of the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM13) and Mission Innovation (MI-7) will take place during 21-23 September at Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.
NEW DELHI: The Union minister of state (Independent Charge) for science and technology Jitendra Singh is set to invite companies to explore and invest in the renewable energy spaces in India during his visit to the US to participate in Global Clean Energy Action Forum.
Singh will lead the Joint Indian Ministerial official delegation of ministry of power, new & renewable energy and ministry of science & technology on a five-day visit to the US, to participate in the forum and also to interact with eminent academicians as well as Indian diaspora. He will leave for the US on 19 September.
A statement from the ministry of science and technology said that the event is expected to bring together thousands of clean energy leaders from across the world, including CEOs, innovators, young professionals, civil society and ministers from over 30 countries to accelerate clean energy innovation and deployment.
“The minister will invite the companies to explore and invest in these most happening sectors after unlocking some sectors and liberalization of FDI norms," it said.
In a departure statement, the minister said, he is looking forward to very close engagements at the plenary and roundtables of Global Clean Energy Action Forum, especially in the light of recent breakthroughs in the areas of clean energy technologies both at home and abroad.
On 20 September, Singh will hold a roundtable with senior executives of about 35 companies and federal representatives associated with geospatial, space, earth and ocean science, pharma and biotech sectors to be organized by the US-India Business Council at U.S. Chamber of Commerce headquarters in Washington, D.C.
The minister is likely to interact with key US Federal officials over dinner at India House to be hosted by Indian Ambassador, the statement said.
On 21 and 22 September, he will have several engagements at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum, where he is likely to underline India’s commitment to a low-carbon future that aims to transform the energy landscape of the country by accelerating clean energy innovations.
The minister may also inform the delegates that to expedite clean energy solutions, India is actively engaged in clean energy R&D initiatives and has undertaken significant efforts in the fields of bio-refineries, sustainable aviation fuels, carbon capture, hydrogen valley platforms among others.
