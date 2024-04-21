J&J, Kenvue Told to Pay $45 Million to Baby Powder User’s Family
Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Inc. were ordered to pay $45 million to the family of an Illinois woman who blamed the companies’ baby powders for giving her a fatal cancer in what was the first verdict against the J&J spinoff in a decade-long litigation over the product.
