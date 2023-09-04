J&J’s $40 Billion Split-Off Sets Stage for Pharma, Medical Tech Expansion
SummaryThe healthcare giant’s separation of its consumer-health business arms it with billions in cash for allocating capital in the remaining businesses.
Johnson & Johnson plans to tap billions in proceeds from the recent split-off of its consumer-health business to fuel growth in pharmaceuticals and medical technology through capital allocation, which could include new acquisitions and investments in product offerings and robotics.