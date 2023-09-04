J&J’s $40 Billion Split-Off Sets Stage for Pharma, Medical Tech Expansion ﻿

J&J on Wednesday offered a first glimpse of its expected sales and earnings as a stand-alone business. The company is forecasting full-year sales of $83.2 billion to $84 billion, up 7% to 8% compared with the previous outlook, that included Kenvue, of sales of $98.8 billion to $99.8 billion, with year-over-year growth of 6.5% to 7.5%. The company said it expects adjusted earnings of $10 to $10.10 per share, down from a previous estimate of $10.70 to $10.80, but plans to maintain its quarterly dividend at $1.19 per share.