The Surankote Assembly Constituency's BJP candidate, Mushtaq Bukhari, passed away due his prolonged health issue. The voting in Surankote was held during the second phase on September 25.

Bukhari, aged 75, is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. Bukhari was unwell for some time and suffered a heart attack at 7 am, leading to his death, a BJP leader said as reported by news agency PTI.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina shared his deep condolences following Bukhari's passing.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Shocked & deeply pained to hear about the demise of a Political Stalwart and BJP Candidate from Surankote Assembly Constituency Jenab #Sayeed_Mushtaq_Bukhari Sahib. This is an irreparable loss of whole of the society in Rajouri & Poonch. I express my heartfelt condolences."

Bukhari was compared to Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela… Last month, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh had compared Bukhari to Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. Chugh hailed him as a transformative leader and praised his efforts in bringing 'freedom' to the Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Jo kaam Mahatma Gandhi ne kiya tha koi bhool nahi sakta. Jis bhi party ki sarkar aaye lekin log Nelson Mandela ko nahi bhool sakte. Waise he Pahari kabile ko azadi dilane ka kaam yahan ke Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Bukhari sahab ne kiya hai"

Who is Mushtaq Bukhari? - Bukhari left the National Conference (NC) and joined BJP in 2022.

-Bukhari who was with the NC for nearly 40 years had left the party over ST status for the Pahari community.

- While in NC, Bukhari, the two-time former legislator from Surankote in Poonch district, was a close confidant of party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah.