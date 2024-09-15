J&K Assembly polls: Farooq Abdullah questions Engineer Rashid’s release, says ‘Those who raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’’

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference leader and ex-CM of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday targeting the BJP-led coalition government, said that Engineer Rashid was released right before the elections, so that he could divide the Muslims.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated15 Sep 2024, 02:52 PM IST
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said Engineer Rashid was released right before the elections, so that he could divide the Muslims and suppress their voice.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said Engineer Rashid was released right before the elections, so that he could divide the Muslims and suppress their voice.(HT)

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference (NC) leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday launched a scathing attack at BJP-led coalition government. He alleged that those who once raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans now align with the party. He suggested that Engineer Rashid was released right before the elections, so that he could divide the Muslims.

Following allegations that the unrest in the state was due to the rigging of 1987 election, Dr Farooq Abdullah responded, “We didn't create separatists; Pakistan did.” Added, he said, "Those who previously raised slogans like 'Pakistan Zindabad' have now aligned themselves with the BJP," reported ANI.

Also Read | ’Tried to sell Ram...’: Farooq Abdullah accuses BJP of ‘threatening’ Hindus

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's view that if the NC-Congress alliance comes to power, they will trigger terrorism again in the valley,

Over terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah said that BJP-led NDA has been ruling the state for the past 5 years but blamed Article 370 for terrorist activities. "Now there is no Article 370; why does terrorism still continue? Where are all the weapons coming from?" the ex-CM questioned.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal to step down as CM: Will early elections be held in Delhi?

These remarks come a day after PM Modi's statement in Doda on Saturday, where he alleged that NC, Congress and PDP governments are responsible for the “destruction of J&K”. He accused the ‘three dynasties’ of corrupt practices that “hollowed out” and “destroyed” the state.

Raising alarm over Engineer Rashid's release from jail ahead of the assembly election, the 86-year-old NC leader suggested that Rashid is an ally of the BJP and RSS.

"Why was Engineer Rashid released right before the elections? So that he could divide the Muslims, suppress the voice of Muslims. He is an ally of the BJP and RSS," ANI quoted Farooq Abdullah as saying.

Also Read | J&K: Farooq Abdullah confirms alliance with Congress on all 90 assembly seats

The elections to 90-memmber assembly are scheduled to be held in three phases with first phase polling beginning on September 18. The state will go to polls in the second and third phase on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Meanwhile, vote counting will take place on October 8.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Sep 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Business NewsNewsJ&K Assembly polls: Farooq Abdullah questions Engineer Rashid’s release, says ‘Those who raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue