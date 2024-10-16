J&K Elections 2024: JKNC leader Omar Abdullah takes oath as Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary as Deputy

  • Omar Abdullah takes oath as CM, Surinder Choudhary as DyCM

Livemint
Updated16 Oct 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Omar Abdullah takes oath as J&K CM
Omar Abdullah takes oath as J&K CM

JKNC leader Omar Abdullah on October 16 took oath as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. During the event, Surinder Choudhary took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Omar Abdullah Oath-Taking Ceremony Live Updates

J&K LG Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Omar Abdullah along with five ministers. The five ministers who took oath are Sakina Itoo, Javeed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, Javed Dar, Satish Sharma.

Meanwhile, the Congress said that it has decided not to join the council of ministers in the newly formed J&K government as the party was "unhappy" that statehood was not restored to the Union territory.

In a statement by JKPCC Chief Tariq Hameed Karra, he said that "Congress Party is not joining the Ministry in Jammu and Kashmir government at the moment. Congress has strongly demanded from the Centre to restore Statehood to J&K, besides the Prime Minister has time and again in public meetings promised the same. But the Statehood has not been restored to J&K. We are unhappy therefore we are not joining the Ministry at the moment, JKPCC Chief added and said Congress Party shall continue to fight for restoration of Statehood."

On the other hand, CM Abdullah has expressed optimism that statehood will be regainsed soon. Before taking oath as CM, he told PTI that all ministerial vacancies would not be filled at once but will be filled going ahead as “we are in talks with Congress and also from within my own team.”

He added, “I sincerely believe that we will not be a UT for a long time. Therefore this so called half state is very much a temporary phase and we will be a full state soon.”

Meanwhile, the president's rule was withdrawn in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The Home Ministry in a gazette notification stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) read with Articles 239 and 239A of the Constitution of India, the order dated the 31st October, 2019 in relation to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the chief minister under Section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Business NewsNewsJ&K Elections 2024: JKNC leader Omar Abdullah takes oath as Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary as Deputy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    154.60
    12:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -1.05 (-0.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    458.95
    12:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-0.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    168.05
    12:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.12%)

    Tata Motors share price

    904.40
    12:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -13.05 (-1.42%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,832.50
    12:44 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    283.85 (6.24%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,231.35
    12:44 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -57.7 (-0.12%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,863.30
    12:44 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -6.75 (-0.36%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,298.00
    12:44 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -103.7 (-0.67%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,350.40
    12:44 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -336.5 (-7.18%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,598.00
    12:44 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -74 (-4.43%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    637.70
    12:44 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -28.65 (-4.3%)

    Coforge share price

    7,188.10
    12:44 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -279.2 (-3.74%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    440.00
    12:44 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    31.9 (7.82%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    792.95
    12:42 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    48.25 (6.48%)

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,832.50
    12:44 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    283.85 (6.24%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,308.80
    12:43 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    76.1 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.