J&K Elections 2024: JKNC leader Omar Abdullah takes oath as Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary as Deputy

JKNC leader Omar Abdullah on October 16 took oath as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. During the event, Surinder Choudhary took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Omar Abdullah along with five ministers. The five ministers who took oath are Sakina Itoo, Javeed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, Javed Dar, Satish Sharma.

Meanwhile, the Congress said that it has decided not to join the council of ministers in the newly formed J&K government as the party was "unhappy" that statehood was not restored to the Union territory.

In a statement by JKPCC Chief Tariq Hameed Karra, he said that "Congress Party is not joining the Ministry in Jammu and Kashmir government at the moment. Congress has strongly demanded from the Centre to restore Statehood to J&K, besides the Prime Minister has time and again in public meetings promised the same. But the Statehood has not been restored to J&K. We are unhappy therefore we are not joining the Ministry at the moment, JKPCC Chief added and said Congress Party shall continue to fight for restoration of Statehood."

On the other hand, CM Abdullah has expressed optimism that statehood will be regainsed soon. Before taking oath as CM, he told PTI that all ministerial vacancies would not be filled at once but will be filled going ahead as “we are in talks with Congress and also from within my own team.”

He added, “I sincerely believe that we will not be a UT for a long time. Therefore this so called half state is very much a temporary phase and we will be a full state soon.”