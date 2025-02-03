J&K: A former army soldier was killed while his wife and cousin sustained gunshot injuries in a terrorist attack in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The terrorists opened fire at Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, his wife and cousin in the Behibagh area of the district, officials said.

All three were taken to a hospital, where Wagay succumbed to his injuries.

J&K: Soldier goes missing A soldier returning to duty from home after holidays has gone missing, officials said on Sunday.

The officials said Rifleman Abid Bhat left his home in Chittergul in Anantnag district on Saturday to report to duty at Rangreth.

They said the soldier did not report at the camp till this morning, after which a complaint about missing persons was lodged with the police.

J&K: Two infiltrating terrorists killed along LoC Two heavily armed terrorists were killed as alert troops scuttled their attempt to infiltrate from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The incident took place in the Khari Karmara area of Poonch district on Thursday and a massive search operation was underway when last reports were received this morning, they said.

“Terrorist movement was detected last night at the Line of Control in Poonch sector. Alert troops swiftly engaged the infiltrating terrorists, triggering an intense and heavy firefight,” Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The search of the area resulted in the recovery of a number of weapons and war-like stores, it said.

Soldier injuried during search operations In January, a soldier sustained critical injuries during the search operations carried out by the Kashmir Police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Zaloora village in Baramulla district, which is a few kilometres away from Sopore.

The soldier was being evacuated for requisite medical care.

The search operations were conducted in the Sopore district to track down terrorists.

This came after security forces and police busted a hideout during a cordon and search operation in Sopore.