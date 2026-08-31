J&K FDA prohibits sale, storage and distribution of 10 ghee batches: Why were they banned and what it means

The Jammu and Kashmir Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has prohibited the sale, storage and distribution of 10 non-conforming brands of ghee, local papers and news agencies reported..

An order issues by the Jammu and Kashmir FDA prohibited the sale, storage, distribution and display of 10 identified brands/batches of ghee across the Union Territory after laboratory analysis found the products to be sub-standard, unsafe and misbranded, the reports said.

Also Read | Tukaram Mundhe in action again as FDA busts expiry date racket, seizes Maggi

The action in Jammu and Kashmir comes amid Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe's recent crackdown in his state. On Monday, a suspected food packaging racket involving the alteration of expiry dates has been uncovered in Navi Mumbai under the leadership of Tukaram Mundhe, with officials seizing products from brands including Maggi and Lay’s, the FDA said on Monday.

Following the operation, the FDA suspended the licence of Sadhana Enterprises, a firm operating in the TTC Industrial Area in Turbhe.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the action has been taken under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, officials told local news agencies. This comes following laboratory examination of samples by the Notified Food Analyst, National Food Laboratory at Ghaziabad, and the Food Testing Laboratory at Kashmir.

What are the prohibited products? The prohibited products include: Dairy Mohan, Apna Dairy Milk, Milk Bite, Nandni, Shahi Taj, Daawat Fresh, Nand Krishna, Vandu, Dairy Milk and Mohan Dairy.

The affected batches were detected in samples collected from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Anantnag, Shangus, Larnoo, Bijbehara, Samba, Kathua, Jammu, Tral and Pampore.

View full Image View full Image The action has been taken under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, following examination of samples by notified food analysts at the National Food Laboratory, Ghaziabad, and the Food Testing Laboratory, Kashmir, according to a report in Greater Kashmir

The non-conforming products -Dairy Mohan Desi Ghee (Batch No. 5),

-Apna Dairy Milk Desi Ghee (Batch No. DM-6)

-Milk Bite Cow Ghee (Batch No. 137)

-Nandni Desi Ghee (Batch No. ND-28)

-Shahi Taj Desi Ghee (Batch No. 134)

-Daawat Fresh ( Batch No. VT09)

-Nand Krishna Cow Ghee (Batch No. PC-05-26)

-Vandu Cow Ghee (Batch No. D143)

-Dairy Milk Desi Ghee (Batch No. OM12)

-Mohan Dairy Ghee (Batch No. 6).

What was found in samples? Laboratory findings in the affected samples included the presence of beta-sitosterol/foreign vegetable fat, positive Baudouin test, abnormal fatty-acid profiles and deviations from prescribed physicochemical parameters,

The FDA has directed all food business operators (FBOs), wholesalers, distributors and retailers to immediately stop the sale and distribution of the affected batches and to ensure that such products do not remain in circulation.

The concerned FBOs have also been directed to declare the stock position of the affected batches to the concerned Designated Officer within 48 hours.

The UT administration has reiterated that, under the applicable food safety standards, ghee is required to be derived exclusively from milk or milk products, while ghee containing any added matter not exclusively derived from milk fat is not permitted for sale.

Also Read | Bombay HC pulls up Maharashtra FDA: What businesses need to know

The prohibition has been imposed with immediate effect across Jammu and Kashmir in the interest of public health and consumer safety.

The FDA has also appealed to consumers to remain vigilant and to check the brand, batch number and date of packing while purchasing ghee.

The prohibitory action is a precautionary measure in the public interest and does not affect the statutory right of the concerned Food Business Operators to seek re-analysis through an FSSAI-notified Referral Laboratory, in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules framed there under.