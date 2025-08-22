JK Governor Manoj Sinha's STERN action: Two govt employees terminated for terror links to Lashkar-e-Taiba

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on 22 August took stern action by terminating two government employees for terror links to Lashkar-e-Taiba, invoking Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution.

The probe revealed that Khurshid Ahmed Rather, a teacher in Karnah, Kupwara and Siyad Ahmad Khan, Assistant Stockman (Sheep Husbandry Dept) in Keran, Kupwara, were working for terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and law enforcement and intelligence agencies had gathered incriminating material evidence against them.