Subscribe

JK Governor Manoj Sinha's STERN action: Two govt employees terminated for terror links to Lashkar-e-Taiba

JK Governor Manoj Sinha's STERN action: Two govt employees terminated for terror links to Lashkar-e-Taiba

Garvit Bhirani
Published22 Aug 2025, 12:34 PM IST
Advertisement
Two J&K govt employees terminated for terror links to Lashkar-e-Taiba (Image: HT file)
Two J&K govt employees terminated for terror links to Lashkar-e-Taiba (Image: HT file)(HT_PRINT)

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on 22 August took stern action by terminating two government employees for terror links to Lashkar-e-Taiba, invoking Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution. 

Advertisement

The probe revealed that Khurshid Ahmed Rather, a teacher in Karnah, Kupwara and Siyad Ahmad Khan, Assistant Stockman (Sheep Husbandry Dept) in Keran, Kupwara, were working for terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and law enforcement and intelligence agencies had gathered incriminating material evidence against them.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

 
News
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Read the latest updates on the Supreme Court verdict regarding Delhi-NCR stray dog relocation and ongoing protests now on Livemint.
Business NewsNewsJK Governor Manoj Sinha's STERN action: Two govt employees terminated for terror links to Lashkar-e-Taiba
Read Next Story