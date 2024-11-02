J&K news: 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag. Details here

  • Security forces killed two terrorists during an encounter in Anantnag.

Updated2 Nov 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Security forces killed two terrorists during an encounter in Anantnag.
Security forces killed two terrorists during an encounter in Anantnag. (Image: PTI)

Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on November 2. As per the official, the encounter broke out near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area of the south Kashmir district.

Of the two militants killed, one was a foreigner and the other a local. Their group affiliation was yet to be ascertained, the officials said. The operation is underway and further details were awaited, official said as reported by PTI.

Earlier in the day, Kashmir Police Zone reported that cordon and search operation in Khanyar area of district Srinagar resulted in an exchange of fire.

On November 2, three persons, including a woman and her 10-month old son, were killed and an equal number of people critically injured when their car skidded off a hilly road and rolled down into a deep gorge in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, two migrant labourers were shot by terrorists in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir . The incident comes less than two weeks after a doctor and six construction workers were killed in Ganderbal district.

According to a PTI report, the Uttar Pradesh residents — identified as Sufiyan and Usman — were attacked in the Mazhama area of Magam in the central Kashmir district. They were rushed to a local hospital and currently remain in a stable condition.

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a spate in terrorist attacks in recent months with the recent incidents prompting concern about targetted killings. This is the fifth attack by terrorists in the Kashmir Valley since the formation of an elected government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Terrorists also opened fire at an Army convoy Monday morning, targeting an ambulance, in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu region, following which special forces and NSG commandos launched an operation killing one of the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 01:18 PM IST
