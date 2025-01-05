Four passengers died in a road accident in Paddar, Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. Two other people, including the driver, have been reported missing.

Rescue operations were launched immediately upon receiving the information.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to social media X and said that he was in touch with the Kishtwar District Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan and was receiving updates about the accident.

"Got in touch with DC Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan immediately after receiving the report of a road accident at Sanyas in the Paddar area.5 persons were travelling in the vehicle. Rescue teams have been put into action. I am regularly receiving the updates," the post read.

The Union Minister offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

"Saddened to learn just now that 4 of the passengers travelling in the vehicle have been found dead on the spot. Two other persons, including the driver, are not traced as yet. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti," the post further read.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Tragedy struck in Bandipora district on after an army vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near the Wular viewpoint in the SK Payeen area.

Two soldiers have died and three others have been injured in the accident, said Masarat Iqbal Wani, Medical Superintendent of Bandipora District hospital."The three people have been referred for Srinagar for the medical treatment. We immediately sent our ambulance upon receiving the information of the accident.." the Medical Superintendent told ANI.