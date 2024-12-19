J-K news: Unknown illness kills 8 children in Rajouri; Central team deployed for investigation - All you need to know

A mysterious disease has gripped Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district which has led to death of eight children. According to a PTI report, after another child passed away in a hospital on Wednesday, authorities have established a central team of experts to assist in investigating the cases and fatalities in the affected village. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Citing officials, PTI reported that a Biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) mobile laboratory has been dispatched to Rajourito expedite testing and identify the illness.

All you need to know about the eight victims According to officials, twelve-year-old Ashfaq Ahmed, the son of Mohammad Rafiq, passed away after being hospitalized at the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for six days. He was initially referred to Chandigarh for treatment but could not survive. The report further added that last Thursday, Ashfaq's younger siblings—seven-year-old Ishtiyaq and five-year-old Nazia had died. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With Ashfaq’s death, the death toll in Badhaal village of Kotranka tehsil has risen to eight. The report further added that all the deceased belonged to two families from the same village.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, visited assess the ground situation in Badhaal village, where seven people, including six children under the age of 14, have died due to the unidentified illness.

Steps undertaken on the mysterious illness in J&K "In response to the incident, a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) mobile laboratory has been sent to Rajouri. Additionally, a central team of experts has been constituted to assist the Union Territory administration in investigating the cases and fatalities," an official spokesperson said as quoted by PTI.

