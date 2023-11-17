Hello User
Business News/ News / J&K News: Terrorist killed in encounter with joint team of security force in Rajouri
BREAKING NEWS

J&K News: Terrorist killed in encounter with joint team of security force in Rajouri

Livemint

Representative image. (HT Archives)

A terrorist was killed in encounter with joint team of security force in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on 18 November.

Earlier, PRO Defence Jammu said, as quoted by news agency ANI, that a joint operation by the Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police is in progress at Behrot in Budhal of Rajouri district.

The encounter broke out in the morning during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) by a joint team of army, police and CRPF in Guller-Behrote area of Budhal tehsil, after inputs of suspicious movement in the area.

Earlier on Thursday, shooting broke out in southern Kulgam area, with five men killed on Friday.

The authorities said at least 114 people have been killed in the conflict this year, including 11 civilians, 23 security forces, and 80 suspected rebels.

With agency inputs.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited.

