J&K Police conducted searches in multiple locations of Kashmir linked to terror activities

Counter-Intelligence Kashmir of Jammu & Kashmir Police is carrying out searches and raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in connection to terror cases, PTI reported. Raids are being conducted in Srinagar, Budgam, Awantipora, Pulwama, Kupwara and Shopian districts.

The search operations were part of a larger probe to track suspects with ties to terror organisations, the report said, citing a statement issued by Counter-Intelligence Kashmir.

The CIK teams conducted coordinated raids to seize evidence related to terror networks operating in the region. Additionally, security in sensitive areas was heightened as a precautionary measure.

The latest operation comes amid tightened security efforts by agencies targeting terror-related activities in the region, following the Pahalgam terror attack. On Tuesday, April 22, terrorists indiscriminately shot tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack occurred in Baisaran, also known as ‘mini Switzerland’.

On May 23, an operation targeting the terror structure in Jammu, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out raids at 18 locations across four districts, PTI reported.

These planned raids were conducted simultaneously by specialised SIA teams with the help of the local police and magistrates, a part of the ongoing campaign to dismantle sleeper cells and target terror outfits in the region.

Out of the 18 locations where the raids were conducted, twelve were in Surankote subdivision and three in Haveli tehsil of Poonch district. Operations were also held at a location in Rajouri town in Rajouri district, Ramnagar in Udhampur district, and Ramban.

A significant amount of incriminating material was seized, secured as per the established legal protocols. The seized material is under scrutiny, while a further probe is underway. Many suspects have been summoned to join the investigation at SIA Jammu. The operation was conducted as a part of SIA's effort to uncover and dismantle the terror structures operating in Jammu.