J&K terror attack: 2 soldiers, 2 porters killed in Baramulla; LG Manoj Sinha condemns 'heinous attack…'

A terror attack in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and two porters. J&K LG Manoj Sinha condemned the attack.

Published25 Oct 2024, 06:58 AM IST
J&K terror attack: Two soldiers, and two porters were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Butapathri area of Baramulla on Thursday. In addition, three others were injured as result of the firing.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha condoled the attack stating that directions have been issued for a ‘swift and befitting reply’ to the terrorists.

"Spoke to top army officials on heinous terror attack in Butapathri Sector. Directed for swift & befitting reply to neutralise terrorists. Operation in progress. Sacrifice of our martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families. Praying for the speedy recovery of injured," Sinha wrote on X.

The terrorists had attacked an army vehicle in Butapathri on Thursday evening, following which a firing exchange ensued between the army soldiers and the terrorists. The Indian Army's Chinar Corps' post on X also confirmed about the firing that took place.

The Baramulla attack comes few days after a similar terror attack in Ganderbal district's Gagangir, last Sunday, October 20, sent shockwaves throughout the country. The attack killed one doctor and six construction workers.

This is a breaking story. More updates awaited.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 06:58 AM IST
