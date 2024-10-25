A terror attack in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and two porters. J&K LG Manoj Sinha condemned the attack.

J&K terror attack: Two soldiers, and two porters were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Butapathri area of Baramulla on Thursday. In addition, three others were injured as result of the firing.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha condoled the attack stating that directions have been issued for a ‘swift and befitting reply’ to the terrorists.

"Spoke to top army officials on heinous terror attack in Butapathri Sector. Directed for swift & befitting reply to neutralise terrorists. Operation in progress. Sacrifice of our martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families. Praying for the speedy recovery of injured," Sinha wrote on X.

The terrorists had attacked an army vehicle in Butapathri on Thursday evening, following which a firing exchange ensued between the army soldiers and the terrorists. The Indian Army's Chinar Corps' post on X also confirmed about the firing that took place.

Worst attack in recent months The Baramulla attack comes few days after a similar terror attack in Ganderbal district's Gagangir, last Sunday, October 20, sent shockwaves throughout the country. Terrorists opened fire at a construction camp near Gund, killing one doctor and six construction workers. The victims have been identified as Dr Shahnawaz from Nayidgam Kashmir's Budgam and Gurmeet Singh from Punjab's Gurdaspur, while Mohammad Haneef, Faheem Nasir, and Kaleem were from Bihar.

Madhya Pradesh's Anil Shukla and Shashi Abrol from Jammu, were the others killed in the attack. The terrorists also left behind an INSAS rifle.

The housing camp attack was the worst on civilians in recent months, and took place just days after Omar Abdullah, whose party won the October 8 Jammu Kashmir Assembly Elections, the first after Article 370 abrogation, took his oath of office.