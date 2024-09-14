J-K terror attacks: 2 soldiers dead, 2 injured after gunfight with terrorists in Kishtwar; ’situation tense’

J-K terror attacks: In the latest encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, two army soldiers lost their lives in a gunbattle.

Confirming the news on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the White Knight Corps stated, “#GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of the #Bravehearts; offer deepest condolences to the families.”

The Indian Army posted a picture of the deceased soldiers, who were identified as Naib Subedar Vipan Kumar and Sep Arvind Singh. Meanwhile, two other Army soldiers who were injured in the encounter are undergoing treatment.

Following the encounter with terrorists in the upper reaches of Naidgham village, security has been increased in Kishtwar district. Thakur Rangeel Singh, a local resident, said that the situation remains grim in Kishtwar and confirmed that the Indian army cordoned off the particular area in the state after a gunfight broke out on Friday evening.

"Around 3-3:30 we got to know that an encounter broke. We got to know that four of the Indian army soldiers had been injured. The situation is quite tense here, and the area has been cordoned off by the Indian Army," ANI quoted the local resident as saying.

The army launched a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police after intelligence inputs suspected infiltration of terrorists. As per reports, a contact was established with the terrorists at 3:30 PM on September 13.

Earlier in the day, White Knight Corps, in a post on X, wrote, “Based on the intelligence inputs, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in area Chatroo at Kishtwar. A contact has been established with the terrorists at 1530 hrs. In the ensuing firefight, four army personnel have been injured. The operation is in progress.”

According to Indian Army officials, four soldiers had sustained injuries in the encounter, and one of the injured was evacuated to the nearby Command Hospital for treatment, while three others were treated locally. Subsequently, two of the soldiers succumbed to injuries, while two others survived the attack.