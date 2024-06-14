J-K terror attacks: Massive searches continue to hunt down terrorists; PM Modi reviews situation | 10 points

The search operation has been launched in Jammu and Kashmir to track down and neutralise terrorists after the June 9 attack. As per PTI report, Director General of Police R R Swain also met a top army officer on June 13 to discuss the ongoing action.

Over the past few days, terrorists struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts, killing nine people, including seven pilgrims and a CRPF jawan, and leaving seven security personnel and others injured.

Here are 10 points to know 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked officials to deploy the "full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities" as he reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following a spate of terror incidents, including an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims.

2. While speaking to DD news Jammu, DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Shridhar Patil said, “We will soon neutralise terrorists who are roaming in the region.”

3. DGP J&K also visited the injured Police jawan at Government Medical College Jammu. The DGP was accompanied by ADGP Jammu Shri Anand Jain, DIG JSK Range Shri Sunil Gupta, SSP Jammu, SSP Traffic Jammu and other senior officers. DGP also also met with medical professionals and hospital staff to inqure about the treatment and recovery progress of the injured personnel.

4. On June 13, Shailender Singh, the Senior Superintendent of Police for Railways, led a meeting with officials to evaluate security preparations at Jammu Railway Station ahead of the commencement of the annual Amarnath yatra on June 29. Officials told PTI that in the meeting it was discussed ways to further strengthen the security setup at the railway station and ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the pilgrimage.

5. According to officials, security forces initiated a new search and cordon operation on Thursday afternoon in Saida Sukhal village of Kathua's Hiranagar sector based on intelligence indicating the presence of two additional terrorists, as reported by PTI.

6. Two suspected Pakistani terrorists, part of a newly infiltrated group, and a CRPF jawan were killed in the village in an over 15-hour long operation that started Tuesday evening. A large quantity of arms and ammunition including one M4 Rifle, an AK assault rifle, a satellite phone and more than ₹2.10 lakh besides Pakistan made eatables, medicines and electronics were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists, one of whom was said to be a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

Also Read: J-K terror attacks spark row as Farooq Abdullah says problems with Pakistan won't be solved by military action but... 7. Earlier on Wednesday, police issued an advisory urging residents of the Jammu region to stay vigilant regarding the movement of suspicious individuals and objects, the agency reported.

8. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal attacked the Modi government over the recent terror attacks. In a post on X, he wrote, “Increasing terror in Jammu and Kashmir. We all stand by you Modiji But I wonder what you would have said about these terror attacks if you were in Opposition today? Remember 26/11/2008 and what you said! Let the people of India ponder on the problem of playing politics with terror!"

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir police warns of increased terrorist presence after series of attacks: ’Newly infiltrated group has...’ 9. Congress leader Vivek Tankha lashed out at the Modi government amid a surge in terrorist activity. The politician insisted that the abrogation of Article 370 would not ‘change’ Kashmir and stressed the need to address ‘basic issues’. “As far as terrorism is concerned, we all are one. Everyone is together in all the efforts taken against the terrorism by government. But, I have been saying this to Amit (Shah) and PM Modi that (Article) 370 is not Kashmir. They have abrogated Article 370 due to which Kashmiri Pandits and others are happy. However, the fact is that Kashmir will not change by this. Kashmir will improve when its basic issues are addressed with its stakeholders,” he told PTI.

Also Read: Modi 3.0 to change foreign policy? Opposition bats for talks with Pakistan amid surge in terror attacks 10. Following a recent encounter in Doda, the J-K police alo has released sketches of four suspected terrorists thought to be present in the higher areas of Bhaderwah, Thathri, and Gandoh within the district. Additionally, a reward of ₹5 lakh has been announced for any information leading to the capture of each of these individuals