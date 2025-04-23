Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim say they visited Pahalgam day before terror attack: ‘Left Kashmir’

Pahalgam terrorist attack: Amid the J&K terrorist attack on tourists, TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim took to Instagram to assure fans that he, wife and actress Dipika Kakkar, and son Ruhaan are safe.

The had couple posted multiple videos and pictures of their trip to Kashmir, showing that they were in Pahalgam the day before the terrorist attack.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: What Happened? At least 26 people were killed and many others injured after terrorists opened fire on tourists in J&K's popular tourist destination of Pahalgam on April 21. The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack was deemed the worst attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

What Did Eyewitnesses Say About Terrorist Attack? Eyewitnesses were quoted as saying that two to three gunmen in military fatigues started firing indiscriminately, triggering fear and confusion among the tourists holidaying at the spot. The attackers reportedly fired from close range.

“We were standing in the stand, and customers had gone to the upper side. At around 2:45 pm, people started running around. When we asked, we found that a gunshot had been fired…” an eyewitness told news agency PTI.

Another witness told the news agency ANI, “This incident happened when we had just left the place of the incident. We could hear the sound of firing for a long time. Everyone was trying to escape from the place. We never looked back as we just wanted to escape from there.”

What Shoaib Ibrahim Said: ‘Sab Safe Hain…’ Shoaib Ibrahim addressed concerned fans on social media and posted on his Instagram stories saying: “Hi guys, you all have been concerned for our well-being… Hum sab safe hain, theek hain. Aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir… (we are all safe and fine, we left Kashmir this morning) and have reached Delhi safely… Thank you for all the concern.” Advertisement

TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim posted on Instagram to assure fans

Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim Post Pictures, Videos From Kashmir On Instagram the couple posted multiple pictures and videos of their trip to Kashmir. Check them out below:

They also posted a video with their son Ruhaan in the frame. The couple married in February 2018 and their son was born in June 2023.