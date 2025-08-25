J&K weather: Night travel ban in Dharmari, Reasi–Arnas–Mahore road — check curfew timings, exceptions

The movement of all vehicles in the Dharmari Sub Division of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly on Reasi-Arnas-Mahore (RAM) road, has been completely banned during night hours.

In an order issued on August 24, Sub Divisional Magistrate Dharmari said this order shall come into force with effect from 8:00 pm on August 24 and shall remain in force until 6:00 am on September 22, 2025, unless modified or withdrawn earlier.

The interim ban was imposed in the wake of heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir. The officer mentioned in the order that heavy rains have caused extensive damage to road infrastructure, including waterlogging, erosion, and landslides, making travel highly unsafe.

What's the timing of the night curfew? The order stated that vehicles will be completely restricted from plying on all roads, particularly Reasi-Arnas-Mahore (RAM) road within the territorial jurisdiction of Dharmari Sub Division, between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am DAILY.

Which vehicles are not allowed to ply? The restriction have been imposed on both private and public transport.

Are there any exceptions? Yes. "This order shall not apply to vehicles engaged in emergency services (Ambulances, fire services), vehicles used by police and other law enforcement agencies on duty and vehicles used for any relief and restoration work by Govt. Departments," the order said.

The order stated that the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Arnas will ensure strict compliance with this order.

"He will set up necessary check posts on key locations to enforce the restrictions and take legal action against any violators, under the relevant provisions of the law," it read.

J&K weather

Several areas in Jammu and Kashmir have been witnessing incessant rainfall. The weather office has forecast moderate to intense rainfall with possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in high altitude areas till August 27.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah, bringing normal life to a standstill on Monday. Continuous downpour triggered waterlogging in low-lying areas and increased the risk of landslides along hilly roads.

A cloudburst occurred in Kishtwar during the Machail Mata Yatra on August 14, in which over 60 people were killed. The cloudburst led to sudden flash floods during the pilgrimage, resulting in widespread destruction and deaths.

Meanwhile, a massive landslide triggered by rainfall occurred near Balinallah on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur on Sunday, crushing a petrol pump under its debris.

The Dhar road in Udhampur's Dudar Nullah was blocked on Monday after massive boulders slid down mountains.

Schools closed All government and private schools remained closed in Jammu division on Monday, August 25, owing to bad weather conditions, while Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced postponement of class 10 and 11 examinations.

“In view of the inclement and bad weather conditions, it is hereby ordered that all government as well as private schools in the Jammu Division shall remain closed tomorrow (August 25)," Directorate of School Education, Jammu said.

In a notification, JKBOSE announced the postponement of annual (Private)/Bi-annual 2025 examination of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) and Higher Secondary Part-1st (Class 11th) scheduled to be held on Monday.