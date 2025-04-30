JKBOSE Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10, 12th results to be declared on April 30? DIRECT link; How to check

JKBOSE Result 2025 LIVE: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for the academic year 2024-25 soon. Students, parents, and schools across the region can expect the results declaration either on April 30, 2025, or May 1, 2025.
Students can check JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 results at jkbose.nic.in.
2. On the homepage, click on the “Class 12 Result” link
3. Put your login credentials as required.
4. Your result will be shown on the screen.
5. For future reference, download and print a copy.
The online results are provisional. Students are required to collect their original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools after the official announcement.
Student’s Name, Registration Number, Roll Number, Date of Birth, Father’s and Mother’s Names, Subject-wise Grade Points, Total Marks Scored, Grades Obtained, Cumulative Average Grade Point, Result Status (Pass/Fail)
If you’re not unhappy with your marks, you may apply for re-evaluation, given that you’ve scored at least 20% in that subject. The re-evaluation fee amounts to ₹495 per paper.
The JKBOSE exams for class 10 were held between February 15 and March 19 for the soft zone, and for the hard zone, the board conducted the exams took place between February 21 and March 25.
