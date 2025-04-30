JKBOSE Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10, 12th results to be declared on April 30? DIRECT link; How to check

JKBOSE Result 2025 LIVE: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for the academic year 2024-25 soon. Students, parents, and schools across the region can expect the results declaration either on April 30, 2025, or May 1, 2025.

Where should you check JKBOSE Class 10, Class 12 results? Students can check JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 results at jkbose.nic.in.

How to check JKBOSE Class 10, Class 12 results? Visit the official website: jkbose.nic.in. 2. On the homepage, click on the “Class 12 Result” link

3. Put your login credentials as required.

4. Your result will be shown on the screen.

5. For future reference, download and print a copy.

The online results are provisional. Students are required to collect their original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools after the official announcement.

What will JKBOSE Class 12 scorecard include? Student’s Name, Registration Number, Roll Number, Date of Birth, Father’s and Mother’s Names, Subject-wise Grade Points, Total Marks Scored, Grades Obtained, Cumulative Average Grade Point, Result Status (Pass/Fail)

What to do if you are unsatisfied with JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 results? If you’re not unhappy with your marks, you may apply for re-evaluation, given that you’ve scored at least 20% in that subject. The re-evaluation fee amounts to ₹495 per paper.

When did JKBOSE Class 12 exams take place? The JKBOSE exams for class 10 were held between February 15 and March 17 for soft zones. For hard zones, the exams were conducted between February 20 and March 24.