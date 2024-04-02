JNU student goes on indefinite strike against inaction on sexual harassment complaint, ‘perpetrators roaming freely’
JNU student alleged that four individuals, including two former students, harassed her sexually on the evening of March 31 on campus. On her complain, an investigation into the incident has been mandated by the university administration.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student has started an indefinite strike at the main gate of the campus, accusing the administration of doing nothing about her allegations of sexual harassment against four individuals, news agency PTI has reported.
