Job applicant rejected in 60 seconds, ignites debate on automated hiring and recruitment fairness

A job seeker recently shared a frustrating and bizarre experience on Reddit: after applying for a position at SafetyCulture, the candidate was rejected in under a minute. The rejection email, which arrived almost instantly after submission, stated that the Customer Success Manager position had already been filled and that their application could not be considered.

Shocked by the speed of the response, the applicant posted a screenshot of their email with the caption: “A lot can happen UNDER A MINUTE. Yes, one minute.” The post quickly went viral, drawing a mix of humour, frustration, and criticism from the Reddit community.

Commenters were quick to chime in with jokes and sarcastic remarks. One user quipped, “Automation is great because it frees us from doing any work- HR" Another added, “What a fast-paced work environment!”, mocking the efficiency of the rejection process.

The original poster also responded to comments, questioning why the job was still being advertised if it had already been filled. Many agreed, criticising companies for failing to update job postings, misleading applicants, and relying too heavily on automated rejection systems.

Some users shared their own experiences with impersonal and hasty rejections. One person commented: "This reminds me of a company, where a recruiter was so eager to reject me, they mis-clicked the reason for rejection, so I received the emails "we're sorry you decided to withdraw your application" and "we've decided to continue with someone else" within the same minute".

Beyond the humour, the viral discussion highlighted a growing frustration with modern hiring practices. Many job seekers feel that automation, while efficient, is making recruitment increasingly impersonal and unfair.