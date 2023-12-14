Joblessness takes centre stage amid Parliament security breach: What data says about India's unemployment
Parliament security breach: Reports reveal that the accused were at Parliament to protest against issues such as unemployment. As the issue of joblessness emerges as one of the suspected motives in the matter, here's a look at India's unemployment numbers and the magnitude of the menace.
As the security breach at Parliament gathered attention this week, the incident also turned the spotlight on the issue of unemployment in India. According to reports, six people accused of the security breach were at Parliament to protest against several issues, including unemployment.