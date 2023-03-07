Joe Biden admin files case against JetBlue Airlines, opposes Spirits' purchase for $3.8 billion1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 09:48 PM IST
- Earlier the Joe Biden administration had alleged the elimination of Spirit would increase ticket prices and decrease options for travelers.
The US Justice Department filed a complaint against JetBlue Airways Corp in Boston federal court on 7 March amid expectation that the government will oppose purchase of Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, reported news agency Reuters.
