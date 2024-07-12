‘Joe Biden feels he did a phenomenal…,’ say netizens after US President refers Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky as ‘Putin’

  • US President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as ‘President Putin’ during the NATO summit and mixed up vice president, Kamala Harris, with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, prompting a flurry of comments from netizens on social media.

Fareha Naaz
First Published12 Jul 2024, 07:16 AM IST
US President Joe Biden at a press conference during NATO's 75th anniversary summit, in Washington.
US President Joe Biden at a press conference during NATO’s 75th anniversary summit, in Washington. (REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden on Sunday, July 11, misleadingly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin” during the NATO summit, in another major setback for the 81-year-old, who is is under intense scrutiny amid concerns over his mental condition and clamour for his withdrawal from running for the president's post.

Joe Biden said, "And now I wanna hand it over to the President of Ukraine who has as much courage as he has. Determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin."

The US President also mixed up vice president, Kamala Harris, with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Recent incidents, including the June Presidential debate where the Democratic Party candidate almost fell asleep on stage, sparked controversy over his fitness to contest in the upcoming November US elections.

The presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump used this this opportunity to launch a stinging attack on Biden. In response, Biden, the 46th US President, stated, “By the way: Yes, I know the difference. One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon.”

Netizens were quick to react to the gaffes, as one user stated, “The president refused to step down as he slurred his way through the press conference however he did exceed expectations.” He mockingly added, “Biden truly feels like he has done a phenomenal job as president, meaning forcing him to step down will be difficult.”

Another user added, “And then immediately corrected himself. I get that doesn’t make the headline.” A third user remarked, “It seems everyone is out to get Biden at this stage, why is this even a breaking news! I guess it’s high time for Biden to step down as it’s looking like the odds are against him regarding the forthcoming US elections.”

A fifth user commented, “Jill Biden is behind all of this, she cares more about power than her own “husbands” wellbeing.” A sixth user wrote, “You couldn’t make this up if you wanted to. Right before his “big boy” press conference nonetheless.” A seventh user wrote, “I’m laughing my arse off.”

The White House issued a letter recently from the President's personal doctor, Kevin O'Connor, following a lacklustre performance at the June debate which came in response to accusations that he has Parkinson's disease.

In the letter Joe Biden stated, "I am firmly committed to staying in the race," AFP reported. It further stated, “It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party and defeat Donald Trump.”

"I don't walk as easy as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to," Joe Biden said, the day after the TV showdown as he pledged to beat his rival. He claimed that jet lag and exhaustion due to earlier visits to France and Italy were the reasons behind his disastrous performance on stage.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 07:16 AM IST
HomeNews‘Joe Biden feels he did a phenomenal…,’ say netizens after US President refers Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky as ‘Putin’

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

174.50
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.48%)

Tata Steel

169.00
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
1 (0.6%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

306.60
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.25 (2.08%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.80
03:57 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.75 (2.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

236.60
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
16.85 (7.67%)

Oil India

551.45
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
38.7 (7.55%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,739.10
03:55 PM | 11 JUL 2024
383.7 (7.16%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,455.65
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
93.9 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,705.000.00
    Chennai
    74,722.000.00
    Delhi
    73,705.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue