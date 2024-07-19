Joe Biden may make ‘big’ announcement after Donald Trump’s keynote speech at RNC: What to expect

Democratic party sources suggest that they 'expect President Biden to make a major announcement about his future soon after the Republican National Convention concludes,' The Hill reported.

In case Joe Biden drops his re-election bid, Vice President Kamala Harris will become the Democratic Party nominee for President, according to congressional leaders.

Furthermore, among high-level Democratic strategists the most important question has arisen about who will be the Vice President pick for Kamala Harris. Among the most notable names for Harris’s running mate are Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have declined to serve as Kamala Harris's running mate, according to sources.

The US President is facing significant pressure from key Democratic figures such as former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. They have directly communicated to the president that a majority of Democratic senators and a substantial number of House members doubt his ability to defeat former President Trump.

In addition to this, Former US President Barack Obama expressed concerns over Joe Biden's allegedly degrading health and suggested that the US President seriously needs to consider his re-election bid, according to the Washington Post. The former US President expressed these concerns hours after former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Joe Biden that he cannot defeat the Republican candidate- Donald Trump. Nancy Pelosi further noted that Democrats' chance of winning the House for a second term would be affected if Joe Biden continues to run for US Presidential elections.

