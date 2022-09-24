Joe Biden recognises old friend during event, says, 'She was 12, I was 30'1 min read . 08:51 PM IST
United States President Joe Biden on September 23 took the crowd by surprise at a Democratic National Committee speech when he apparently recognized a woman and said while pointing at her, "You gotta say ‘hi’ to me. We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30. But anyway."
Biden's remarks came while his rebuttal to House Republicans' recently-launched “Commitment to America" campaign platform.
While addressing the crowd at the headquarters of the National Education Association, Biden said, “This woman helped me get a lot done."
Following this, the crowd broke into laughter and cheers. Though the President didn't divulge any further details.
“I mean this from the bottom of my heart. Those of you who know me, no one ever doubts I mean what I say, the problem is I sometimes say all that I mean," Biden added later.
Also, the US President hit out at Republicans and vowed to veto a Republican ban on abortion if it arrives at his desk.
