United States President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be a rare case of rebound after treatment with an anti-viral drug. Joe Biden had ended his isolation just last week after he tested positive for the infection on July 21. Joe Biden will remain in isolation, his doctor said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Joe Biden's doctor had said that the US President “continues to feel well". Joe Biden will keep on working from the executive residence while he isolates after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time in the past 12 days.

A few days after testing negative and ending isolation, Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again on Saturday. As he tested positive for Covid, it required him to cancel travel and in-person events as he isolates for at least five days as per the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After initially testing positive on July 21, 79-year-old Joe Biden was treated with the anti-viral drug, Paxlovid. On Tuesday last week, Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 and ended his isolation. He was, however, required to wear a mask indoors.

Joe Biden also continued to work during his isolation. The US President held holding meetings virtually and addressed groups through tape-recorded messages.

Research suggests that a minority of those prescribed Paxlovid experience a rebound case of the virus. The fact that a rebound rather than reinfection possibly occurred is a positive sign for Joe Biden's health once he's clear of the disease.

“The fact that the president has cleared his illness and doesn’t have symptoms is a good sign and makes it less likely he will develop long Covid," said Dr. Albert Ho, an infectious disease specialist at Yale University's school of public health.