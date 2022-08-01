Joe Biden remains Covid positive, to isolate2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 09:55 PM IST
- Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again, nearly a week after testing negative for it
Listen to this article
United States President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be a rare case of rebound after treatment with an anti-viral drug. Joe Biden had ended his isolation just last week after he tested positive for the infection on July 21. Joe Biden will remain in isolation, his doctor said on Monday.