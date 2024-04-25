Trouble has started to brew for TikTok in the United States as President Joe Biden has signed a Bill to ban the Chinese video-sharing app in the country. The signed Bill has also started the timer for ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to agree to one condition or else, face the ban. The condition is selling TikTok to a US company within a year.

The legislation provides ByteDance nine months to sell TikTok, and a possible three-month extension if a sale is in progress.

This story is being updated

