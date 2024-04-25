Joe Biden signs Bill paving way to ban TikTok in US: What next for Chinese video sharing app?
President Joe Biden has signed a Bill that would pave the way to ban China-based video sharing app, TikTok, in the US unless TikTok's parent company ByteDance agrees on one condition
Trouble has started to brew for TikTok in the United States as President Joe Biden has signed a Bill to ban the Chinese video-sharing app in the country. The signed Bill has also started the timer for ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to agree to one condition or else, face the ban. The condition is selling TikTok to a US company within a year.