Business News/ News / Joe Biden signs Bill paving way to ban TikTok in US: What next for Chinese video sharing app?

Joe Biden signs Bill paving way to ban TikTok in US: What next for Chinese video sharing app?

Chanchal

  • President Joe Biden has signed a Bill that would pave the way to ban China-based video sharing app, TikTok, in the US unless TikTok's parent company ByteDance agrees on one condition

US flag and TikTok logos are seen in this illustration as Joe Biden signs Bill to ban the video sharing app

Trouble has started to brew for TikTok in the United States as President Joe Biden has signed a Bill to ban the Chinese video-sharing app in the country. The signed Bill has also started the timer for ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to agree to one condition or else, face the ban. The condition is selling TikTok to a US company within a year.

The legislation provides ByteDance nine months to sell TikTok, and a possible three-month extension if a sale is in progress.

This story is being updated

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chanchal

Chanchal is a chief content producer at LiveMint. Chanchal is obsessed with Google incognito. She likes writing, politics, Oxford comma, Eddie Vedder, and a good keyboard. Follow her @chanchaltracks. If you have a story idea, send her a mail at chanchal@htdigital.in
